LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Lincoln County Dispatch tells 13 News one person is dead and another injured from a car crash.

Dispatch says the fatal crash involved a single vehicle on Route 10 at Douglas Branch in Ferrellsburg in Lincoln County.

Lincoln Dispatch says there was another person in the vehicle and that was transported by helicopter.

Dispatch says it happened around 6:30 a.m. The road is blocked as it is still an active scene. We will continue to keep you updated as we learn more information.