KANAWHA COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – A person is dead after an accident this morning after a two vehicle accident.

The Kanawha County Sherriff’s office tells 13 News the roadway around 8475 E. Dupont Avenue in the Riverside/Glasgow area of Kanawha County is shut down due to the crash.

The Sherriff’s office says no other details are currently available regarding the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Drivers can expect lengthy delays as that portion of the roadway will be closed for an extended period of time and are asked to avoid the area.

