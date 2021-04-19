One dead in Pike County crash

PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK)- Kentucky State Troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Pike County on Saturday.
Troopers say 42 year old Jason Spangler of Elkhorn City lost control of his pickup on Yellow Hill Spur in Elkhorn City, and it left the road and went over an embankment. Spangler was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pike County Coroner’s office.
