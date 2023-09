HUNTINGTON, WV. (WOWK) – Cabell County Dispatch tells 13 News one person is in custody and another was taken to a hospital after a stabbing in Huntington.

It happened just before 7:45 a.m. this morning outside Huntington City Mission. Dispatchers say they got a call saying a man pulled out a box cutter on another man.

The Huntington Police Department says they victim was stabbed in the shoulder and is expected to be okay.