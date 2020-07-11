One in four teachers at risk of serious illness if infected with COVID-19

(CNN) — Nearly one in four American teachers are at higher risk of serious illness if they contract COVID-19.
The statistic comes from a Kaiser Family Foundation report released Friday, July 11, 2020. Nearly 1.5 million teachers are either over 65, or have health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, or obesity.
Those are all the factors that make them more vulnerable to the virus.
The analysis comes as the nation is debating whether it’s safe to bring children back into the classroom this fall.
Research does indicate that kids are less likely to suffer serious illness from the virus.
