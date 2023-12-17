CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – One person was injured and another was arrested after a shooting in the Olive Hill area of Carter County on Sunday, according to Kentucky State Police.

State Police said two men were engaged in a verbal altercation which resulted in one of them being shot while attempting to leave in a vehicle.

The person injured was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

State Police said a suspect was arrested following the incident.

No further information has been released at this time. The shooting remains under investigation.