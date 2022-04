BELLE, WV (WOWK) – One person has been transported for medical treatment after a crash in Kanawha County.

According to Kanawha County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around the Belle exit of I-77 South around 12:05 p.m., Monday, April 25, 2022. The crash shut down the right lane of traffic, which dispatchers say has now reopened.

There is no word on what caused the crash or the condition of the person transported from the scene.