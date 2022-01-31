One injured in school bus accident in Lawrence County, Ohio

All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—One student sustained minor injuries after a school bus accident on Monday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatch says that a Symmes Valley school bus was involved in an accident on County Road 64 about a mile off State Road 775 outside Mason Township. The bus hit a pothole and went into a ditch.

Emergency crews are still on the scene.

13 News has a crew on the way to the scene, and we will update this story as new information becomes available.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

