One injured in school bus accident in Lawrence County, Ohio

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—One student sustained minor injuries after a school bus accident on Monday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatch says that a Symmes Valley school bus was involved in an accident on County Road 64 about a mile off State Road 775 outside Mason Township. The bus hit a pothole and went into a ditch.

Emergency crews are still on the scene.

