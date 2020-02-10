One injured in stabbing near Marshall campus

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Huntington Police Department is investigating a stabbing near Marshall University’s campus.

It happened around 10 p.m. on 20th Street and 5th Avenue near CVS Pharmacy.

Students were sent an alert of the stabbing and are advised to stay alert.

One person has been taken to a hospital for injuries. Suspect(s) fled the scene in a vehicle. Digital Reporter Lane Ball is on scene gathering more information.

