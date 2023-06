RAND, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to the hospital and another person is detained after a shooting in Rand, according to dispatchers.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on the 5800 block of Raven Drive. The victim’s injuries are still unknown at this time.

The West Virginia State Police and Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department responded to the incident. It is being investigated by the state police.

This is a developing story.