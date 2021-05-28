One killed in crash near Alum Creek

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALUM CREEK, WV (WOWK)- One person is dead and another seriously injured as a result of a crash near Alum Creek Friday evening.

That crash happened at Garrets Bend Road and Mostellor Hollow just before 7:45 p.m..

Few other details are available at this time. We have a crew on the scene and this story will be updated when more information becomes available.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS