One killed in crash near Alum Creek

ALUM CREEK, WV (WOWK)- One person is dead and another seriously injured as a result of a crash near Alum Creek Friday evening.
That crash happened at Garrets Bend Road and Mostellor Hollow just before 7:45 p.m..
Few other details are available at this time. We have a crew on the scene and this story will be updated when more information becomes available.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.