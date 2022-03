ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) – One person has died in a crash in Elkview, according to Kanawha County dispatchers.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the single-vehicle roll-over crash happened around 7:02 p.m. in the 5000 block of Elk River Road South.

There is no word on if the road is shut down or if there were anyone else was injured.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will bring you more details as this story develops.