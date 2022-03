FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – One person has died in a crash in Floyd County.

According to Floyd County Deputy Coroner Rick Branham, the fatal crash happened around 7:30 a.m. this morning, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, on U.S. 23 at the KY 80 interchange.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash and a second person was transported from the scene for medical treatment, Branham says. There is no word on that person’s condition.