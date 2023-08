BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – An ATV accident has left one dead and two others seriously injured, according to Kentucky State Police.

Susan Bays, 49, was killed in the accident that happened on Friday night.

Kentucky State Police said an ATV hit an oncoming car head on around 9:00 p.m. on Big Run Road.

Two other people were also seriously injured and are in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.