One male dead after struck by a car in Cedar Grove

UPDATE (8:56 9/02/2021): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the male who was killed after being hit by a car.
According to Sgt. Brian Humphreys, Matthew Lowery, 32, of Ward, West Virginia was the pedestrian who was killed in Thursday’s accident.
The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene. Investigations are still ongoing.
CEDAR GROVE, WV (WOWK) — One male was killed in Cedar Grove when hit by a car early Thursday morning.
According to Kanawha County Deputies, the accident happened around 5:30 am. A male was walking along the 2300 block of Kelleys Creek Road when a driver who was said to be heading to work, hit the male with his truck.
Deputies said the driver did stay at the scene until emergency crews arrived.
The Kanawha County Sheriff’s office has not yet released the name of the victim. Investigations are still underway.
