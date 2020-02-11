One man arrested after shooting a Kentucky man in the head, police say

WURTLAND, KY. (WOWK)– Kentucky State Police in Ashland say one man was arrested after another man called 911 stating he was shot in the head Monday night.

According to police, Michael Meade, 61, said he was shot by Herman Bays, 59, on Roar Cemetery Road in Wurtland.

Meade was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Bays then barricaded himself inside the home. When police arrived, Bays eventually came out and was arrested.

Police said Bays is charged with first degree assault and more charges are expected.

Kentucky State Police are investigating.