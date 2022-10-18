HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Police Department responded to a call of shots fired around 10:16 p.m. Monday night at the 300 block of Buffington Street in Guyandotte.

Crews arrived on the scene and found a male victim with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital.

His condition is unknown at this time. Officials on-scene say the involved parties have been identified and there is no threat to the public at this time.

Detectives are working on identifying possible suspects, but no further details are being released at this time. HPD is handling the investigation.