One man shot outside Charleston bars; boulevard shutdown

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – One man has been hospitalized following an early morning shooting that happened October 30th, 2019 in downtown Charleston.

Charleston Police say a fight broke out in front of a few bars on the corner of Kanawha Blvd and Capitol St before shots were fired.

The victim’s are injuries are reportedly non-life threatening.

Investigators found multiple shell casing near the scene and have begun investigation.

They say a black Dodge Challenger is possibly involved after wrecking near Orchard Manor Apartments. The front and back end are damaged.

This is a developing story. Stay with 13 News on-air and online for the latest updates.

