‘One man’s trash:’ Nonprofit recycles old products

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A concerted effort is being made to help people get rid of some old appliances—and keep the environment clean—in Huntington Friday.

Have some stuff you need to get rid off? Before you throw it away…consider recycling it! One local organization is holding an event to help you do just that. More details tonight 🤩🗑️♻️ pic.twitter.com/1VZkFvmLe6 — Natalie Wadas (@natalie_wadas) January 15, 2021

Most people don’t give too much thought about where their old electronics and appliances go once we get the new ones.

The local Goodwill in Huntington is trying to raise awareness about how you can get rid of those, while also keeping them out of the local landfills.

“In 2019, we were able to recycle 1500 tons, which was 2.6 million pounds that we were able to keep out of area landfills.” Gina Browning, director of marketing and social media, Goodwill Industries KYOWVA

The effort to keep the tri-state environment clean continued Friday.

“We are having an electronics recycling event. It’s a perfect time cause usually around the holiday season a lot of people get new tablets, new computers, new cell phones, things like that.” Alissa Stewart Sparks, CEO of Goodwill Industries KYOWVA

So now, it’s open season on all old appliances.

“We can take any type of computers, monitors, keyboards, towers, mice, the electrical cords. We also do take like cell phones, fax machines, copiers, things like that.” Alissa Stewart Sparks, CEO of Goodwill Industries KYOWVA

They have a good reason for wanting to take the burden of disposal of off people’s hands:

“We can go through it, cut the wires and keep the planet safe.” Amber Blankenship, warehouse associate, Goodwill Industries KYOWVA

They’re not only recycling electronics today; they recycle almost everything they can.

“We recycle metal, cardboard, white office paper, books, shoes, purses, stuffed animals, bric and brac even.” Alissa Stewart Sparks, CEO of Goodwill Industries KYOWVA

“It’s definitely keeping us busy! Adam Mcmillion, warehouse associate, Goodwill Industries KYOWVA

“Considering all the tons of material that we’re saving from going to the landfill, you know? How great is that to be able to contribute to the environment here in Huntington?” Alissa Stewart Sparks, CEO of Goodwill Industries KYOWVA

Goodwill’s electronic recycling event Friday lasted from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., but if you have stuff to get rid of and want to keep it our of the landfills, they are always accepting things to recycle.

