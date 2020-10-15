One new COVID-19 death in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha Charleston Health Department is reporting one new death today, an 88-year-old female, bringing the total number of deaths in Kanawha County to 102.

They are also reporting 3,305 total COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County, up 40 from Wednesday.

Active cases are at 996, the same as Wednesday. Recovered cases are at 2207, up 39 from Wednesday.

