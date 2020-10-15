Coronavirus Updates

One new COVID-19 death in Kanawha County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha Charleston Health Department is reporting one new death today, an 88-year-old female, bringing the total number of deaths in Kanawha County to 102.

They are also reporting 3,305 total COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County, up 40 from Wednesday. 

Active cases are at 996, the same as Wednesday. Recovered cases are at 2207, up 39 from Wednesday.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS