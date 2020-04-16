Live Now
One new death confirmed as a result of COVID-19 in West Virginia

News

by: Joey Stipek

Posted: / Updated:

WEST VIRGINIA – (WOWK)

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting one new death as a result of COVID-19.

The COVID-19 associated death is a 56-year old female from Berkeley County.

As of 4:30 p.m., Thursday, April 16, 2020, there have been the following:

  • 18,306 laboratory results received for COVID-19
  • 739 positive
  • 17,567 negative 
  • 13 deaths.

This is a developing story. Please check with WOWK for further developments.

