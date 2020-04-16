One new death confirmed as a result of COVID-19 in West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA – (WOWK)

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting one new death as a result of COVID-19.

The COVID-19 associated death is a 56-year old female from Berkeley County.

As of 4:30 p.m., Thursday, April 16, 2020, there have been the following:

18,306 laboratory results received for COVID-19

739 positive

17,567 negative

13 deaths.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

This is a developing story. Please check with WOWK for further developments.