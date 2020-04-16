One new death confirmed as a result of COVID-19 in West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA – (WOWK)
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting one new death as a result of COVID-19.
The COVID-19 associated death is a 56-year old female from Berkeley County.
As of 4:30 p.m., Thursday, April 16, 2020, there have been the following:
- 18,306 laboratory results received for COVID-19
- 739 positive
- 17,567 negative
- 13 deaths.
