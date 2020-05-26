One new death from COVID-19; Randolph County sees spike in positive cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports one new death and a spike of 57 new cases.

As of 5 p.m., on May 26, 2020, there have been 87,811 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19:

1,854 total cases

1180 recovered cases

74 deaths

The cumulative percent positive number is 2.11%.

Randolph County saw a spike in cases from 40 to 82 due to where Huttonsville Correctional Center is located.

The death of a 75-year old male from Preston County has been confirmed. “Our sincere condolences are extended to this gentleman’s family,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

Cases per county confirmed by lab test/probable case: Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (280/10), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (3/0), Cabell (57/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (2/0), Fayette (46/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (10/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (21/0), Hancock (16/2), Hardy (38/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (135/0), Jefferson (158/3), Kanawha (213/2), Lewis (5/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (16/0), Marion (50/0), Marshall (28/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (38/2), Mingo (4/1), Monongalia (121/7), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/1), Nicholas (10/0), Ohio (40/0), Pendleton (8/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (17/5), Putnam (33/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (82/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (8/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (97/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (3/0).

