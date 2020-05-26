1  of  2
One northbound lane of Interstate 79 closed in Roane County due to crash

(WOWK) — The left northbound lane of Interstate 79 in Roane County is closed.

The closure is due to a crash at the 34-mile marker.

Motorists are advised to use caution when driving through the area.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

