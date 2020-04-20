One person arrested after drive-by shooting in Kanawha County

MALDEN, WV (WOWK) – One person has been arrested after a drive-by shooting.

Kanawha County Sheriff Deputies arrived at 11 p.m., Sunday, April 19, 2020 to the 5200 block of Jonquil Drive, in Malden, WV. to find a 28-year-old female who was shot in the leg. She was ultimately transported to an area hospital for treatment. The injuries were not believed to be life threatening, deputies said.

Bradley David Williams, 21 years old of Jacksonville, NC, allegedly shot from a vehicle, then fled the scene, deputies said.

Deputies later arrested Bradley after locating him later in the evening with an assist from the Charleston Police Department. He was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment and one count of malicious wounding, all felonies. It was determined by detectives Bradley knew the victim.

Deputies said an investigation is ongoing.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.