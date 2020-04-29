One person dead after shooting in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The Covid-19 pandemic has become a matter of life and death in Black communities across America. According to the West Virginia NAACP, black people are dying at a disproportionate rate from the COVID-19 pandemic, and in the 26 states that report COVID-19 cases by race, black people make up 14% of the population but 34% of the deaths. In some cities and states, the NAACP says the death rates amongst black people are high as 70%, causing fear and anxiety in large and small black communities across America.

The organization says in West Virginia, the black population is less than 4%. West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics show the number of black people testing positive for COVID-19 is 2.5 times higher than the percentage they represent in the state. The West Virginia NAACP says its concern is the number may be greater because the WV DHHR’s web site does not show the county by county data as to the number of black people testing positive or the number tested for COVID-19. The NAACP says it believes the number of tests administered in the black communities is inadequate to determine the accurate numbers of positive cases of COVID-19 in their communities.