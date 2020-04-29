CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston Police are investigating a deadly shooting.
It happened just after 4:30 p.m. on the 700 block of Garrison Avenue. No further details are known at this time.
An investigation is ongoing.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
- House opts not to meet in person next week; plans underway to ensure safe return to Capitol
- One person dead after shooting in Charleston
- Coronavirus in West Virginia: Gov. Justice to give daily briefing at approximately 5:30 p.m.
- Nurses greeted with surprise at airport after spending several weeks working in hospitals in NYC
- West Virginia NAACP works with state leaders to help black communities amid pandemic