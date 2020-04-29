1  of  2
One person dead after shooting in Charleston

[Lily Bradley/WOWK]

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)  – Charleston Police are investigating a deadly shooting.

It happened just after 4:30 p.m. on the 700 block of Garrison Avenue. No further details are known at this time. 

An investigation is ongoing.

