CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person is dead after a two-vehicle accident along Route 10, according to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said it happened near Doss Hill on Saturday.

The two cars collided head-on.

One of the driver’s was pronounced dead on scene. The other driver and their passengers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No further information has been released at this time.