MALDEN, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to the hospital following what dispatchers believe to be a drive-by shooting along the 5000th block of Jonquil Drive.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is on scene investigating at this time. No further information is available at this time.

