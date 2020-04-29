One person in custody after two county pursuit

A suspect is in custody after a two county pursuit ended on foot at the 5000 block of Woodward Drive in North Charleston. [Mackenzie Koch/WOWK]

April, 29, 2020 CORRECTION: The suspect involved is not wanted for the involvement murder of an infant.

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) – One person was detained after a two-county pursuit ended after a foot chase on private property.

Kanawha County Sheriff’s department said the pursuit began in Putnam County. The chase ended on private property at the 5000 block of Woodward Drive in North Charleston.

The suspect was allegedly driving a stolen vehicle.

The suspect is being transported for arraignment in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.

