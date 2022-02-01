One person in hospital after early morning house fire

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One person is in the hospital after an early morning house fire in Kanawha City.

The fire broke out at a boarded up home on the 5200 block of MacCorkle Avenue South East around midnight. Charleston fire crews on scene told 13 News the fire was on the first floor of the home. Crews found one victim unconscious and not breathing on the 2nd floor after what officials say was an aggressive fire attack. The person was taken to CAMC Memorial where there condition is unknown at this time.

Just one home was damaged by the fire. The city of Charleston Fire Marshal will be investigating.