POMEROY, OH (WOWK) – One person is injured after a semi-truck broke out in flames along U.S. 33 on Saturday, according to the Pomeroy Fire Department.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the Bedford Township area.

In a social media post, the fire department said when crews arrived on scene the semi-truck cab and engine were heavily involved in flames that were working towards the trailer portion of the vehicle.

The fire was contained within 20 minutes; however, the roadway was closed for a portion of time, according to the fire department.

Multiple agencies responded including Pomeroy, Richland and Meigs county fire departments as well as Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.