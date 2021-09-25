One person injured after shooting in South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One person has been taken to a nearby hospital after a shooting in South Charleston Saturday night.
Metro 911 says the shooting was on the 700 block of Jefferson Road around 9:15 p.m.
No information about the victim has been released yet and no additional comments were made by authorities.
This is a developing story.
