One person injured after shooting in South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One person has been taken to a nearby hospital after a shooting in South Charleston Saturday night.

Metro 911 says the shooting was on the 700 block of Jefferson Road around 9:15 p.m.

No information about the victim has been released yet and no additional comments were made by authorities.

This is a developing story.

