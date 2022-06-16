UPDATE (June 16, 2022, at 9:26 p.m.): Lt. Dann Wyatt with St. Albans Police Department reports one man was shot at a home on South Washington Street in St. Albans.

According to Wyatt, the man who shot the gun is cooperating with police.

The shooting apparently occurred in the garage of the home, Wyatt says. The incident reportedly involved a handgun.

There is no information on injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 13 News for updates.

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — St. Albans Police Department reports they are on a crime scene where one person was allegedly shot at South Washington Street.

Detectives are on their way to the scene, according to police.

Police say they are still trying to figure out the alleged victim’s name in this incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with 13 News for updates.