One person shot in Charleston

December 25 2021 12:00 am

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has been shot in Charleston.

The shooting was reported around 8 p.m. on the 1200 block of Edgewood Drive in Charleston.

Dispatchers say police are investigating the cause of the shooting. One person was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Charleston Police, Fire and EMS responded to the scene.

We’ll continue to update this story with new information as new details emerge.

