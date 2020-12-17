One person shot in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Police are on scene of a shooting in Charleston.

According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, the shooting happened just before 9:30 PM Wednesday at the 7-Eleven along Washington Street East.

We’re told one victim is being treat at CAMC General. No word on the victim’s condition at this time.



No word on if police have any suspect, or suspects.

Charleton Police are handling the investigation. We have a crew en route. Stay with WOWK for the latest on this developing story.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.