PUTNAM COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – Putnam County Dispatch tells 13 News one person was shot and taken to the hospital Tuesday night.

Dispatch says the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Route 60 near Courtwright road.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Dispatch says no arrests have been made. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

