One dead following shooting on I-77 in Charleston; Northbound lanes closed

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Charleston Police say one person has died following a shooting on I-77 northbound near the I-64 split and Westmoreland Road exit in Charleston. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.
Police are searching for a dark blue car with damage on the passenger side. They say they are not sure if the vehicle belongs to the shooter, but it’s a person of interest.
The northbound lanes of I-77 will be shut down for awhile.
