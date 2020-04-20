Live Now
COVID-19 in West Virginia LIVE update

One person shot on West Side of Charleston

News
Posted: / Updated:

Charleston WV (WOWK) – There are reports of one person shot on the west side of Charleston.

The shooting allegedly occurred on Park Ave and Main St. Officials confirm one victim with an unknown condition.

No arrest has been made and an investigation by the Charleston Police Department is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check with WOWKTV.com for further updates.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories