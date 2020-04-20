One person shot on West Side of Charleston

Charleston WV (WOWK) – There are reports of one person shot on the west side of Charleston.

The shooting allegedly occurred on Park Ave and Main St. Officials confirm one victim with an unknown condition.

No arrest has been made and an investigation by the Charleston Police Department is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check with WOWKTV.com for further updates.

