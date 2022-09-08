UPDATE (9:19 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that a man was “playing around with a firearm” when he shot another man.

The injured man was taken to the hospital, and he is in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

Alcohol is believed to have played a part in the incident.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – Deputies are investigating an overnight shooting in Kanawha County.

Metro 911 dispatchers tell 13 News the shooting happened in the 7-hundred block of Ferrell Road in Tornado just before 1 a.m. Thursday.

Dispatchers say one person was taken from the scene to a hospital and is in unknown condition.

We’ll continue to provide updates as we learn more information.