One person shot, taken to hospital in Huntington

According to dispatchers one person has been shot and was taken to Cabell-Huntington Hospital. The shooting did not occur at the hospital but the exact location is unknown at this time.
Huntington Police are currently investigating.
by: Adrienne RobbinsPosted: / Updated:
