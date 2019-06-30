One person shot, taken to hospital in Huntington

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
shooting+with+police+lights5_1512994969221.jpg

According to dispatchers one person has been shot and was taken to Cabell-Huntington Hospital. The shooting did not occur at the hospital but the exact location is unknown at this time.

Huntington Police are currently investigating.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Washington D.C. Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events