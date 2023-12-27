UPDATE: Charleston Police tell 13 news three people were stabbed inside the Kanawha City McDonald’s near the Chuck Yeager Bridge. Another person was also stabbed on the upper end of Kanawha City at Roosevelt Avenue.

The male suspect is in custody with self-inflicted wounds and was taken into custody minutes after fleeing McDonald’s.

All victims including the suspect appear to have non-life threatening injuries and are stable.

Police say the suspect knew some of the victims, but they are still working to piece together what led up to the incident.

