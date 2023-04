HUNTINGTON, WV. (WOWK) – One person was taken to the hospital after an early morning shooting in Huntington.

Cabell County Dispatchers tell us it happened near the intersection of West 9th Street and Jackson Avenue around 5-30 a.m. Monday.

The man was taken to a local hopsital. No word on the severity of the victims injuries at this time.

Huntington police are investigating.