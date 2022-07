KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—One person has been transported to the hospital after a crash on I-79S on Sunday near Mink Shoals.

Kanawha metro says that the crash involved one vehicle.

The call came in around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday.

No lanes are closed at this time.

There is no word yet on the person’s condition.

The Pinch Volunteer Fire Department, the Kanawha County Ambulance Authority and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.