One West Virginia county has zero cases of COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia is again down to one county with no confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Health officials in Webster County said Tuesday the county has recorded its first positive virus case.
That leaves Doddridge County as the only one among the state’s 55 counties without a confirmed case. Webster County had reported a positive case last month but it was later determined the case belonged to another county.
Doddridge County in north-central West Virginia is one of a dozen counties in the state with populations under 10,000. There are about 2,600 coronavirus cases in the state with at least 92 deaths.
