One West Virginia county has zero cases of COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia is again down to one county with no confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Health officials in Webster County said Tuesday the county has recorded its first positive virus case.

That leaves Doddridge County as the only one among the state’s 55 counties without a confirmed case. Webster County had reported a positive case last month but it was later determined the case belonged to another county.

Doddridge County in north-central West Virginia is one of a dozen counties in the state with populations under 10,000. There are about 2,600 coronavirus cases in the state with at least 92 deaths.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories