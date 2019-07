CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – One person has been shot multiple times and wounded.

The incident happened at Renaissance Circle apartments around 2:45 am.

According to Kanawha County dispatch, the person sustained injuries to the leg.

Neighbors tell 13 News that multiple gun shots were fired.

At this time the suspect has not been identified. The Charleston Police Department are handling the investigation.

Stay with 13 News on air, online and on our app to stay up to date.