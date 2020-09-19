One WV county moves from gold to green, four remain in red

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One county has changed from gold to green and three counties remain in the red.

According to the School Alert System Map released by the West Virginia Department of Education, Cabell County has changed from gold to green due to the percent positivity rate being less than 3%.

This also means that Cabell County is able to have extracurricular practices and competitions with health and safety precautions include, at a minimum, face coverings in grades 3 and above when students are outside of core groups and in congregant settings and on school buses.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials say Lincoln County has moved from gold to yellow due to less than 20 aggregate cases being reported in over 14 days. Officials say Lincoln County was assessed with a 14-day average rather than a 7-day average due to the number of cases being below 20. Pocahontas County has moved from gold to green due to linked and contained cases that have now recovered.

While the DHHR report have moved Kanawha, Fayette and Putnam counties to orange, the School Alert System has them still in red, along with Mingo County.

