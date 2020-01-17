Online puppy scam prompts warning from Better Business Bureau

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Imagine paying hundreds or thousands of dollars for a purebred puppy you found online only to discover the dog you thought you were buying never existed.

The Better Business Bureau is warning customers in our area to look for red flags when purchasing a dog online. This comes after scammers took advantage of someone in West Virginia.

“It is a very popular scam and it is happening nationwide,” explained Frank Cilona at the Better Business Bureau. The BBB has received 16,000 complaints over the last three years from people who have paid for puppies they never received. “They’ll string you along,” Cilona said. “For example, if the puppy is shipping from an airline they’ll ask for insurance.”

Within the last four months, the group received 16 reports nationwide alleging payments totaling more than $10,000 were paid to 11 companies for puppies that were never delivered. Each used a Fort Worth, TX address and had similar phone numbers. The BBB discovered the business websites were fake and registered to an agent in India. One of the victims was from the Morgantown, WV area.

“They took their word for it, saw it online, saw pictures online which a lot of times those are stock photos,” Cilona said about the case of the West Virginia victim. “It was something that particular individual did not really do their homework and unfortunately they probably aren’t going to recover their money and they definitely aren’t going to see their puppy.” For more information about spotting the red flags and how to avoid being scammed when buying a puppy, you can visit the Better Business Bureau.

