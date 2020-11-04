‘Operation Soldier’s Christmas’ collection Friday in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Military Missions is collecting items to be distributed worldwide in soldiers’ gift boxes for the holiday season as part of “Operation Soldier’s Christmas.”

13 News’s Meteorologist Bryan Hughes will be live at the collection site at our Huntington studio at 555 Fifth Avenue, Huntington WV, to collect soldiers’ gift boxes in Huntington on Friday, Nov. 6.

Bryan is joining sponsors of the event to stuff a Setzer’s World of Camping RV with items for our soldiers from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. People can pull up and we will collect just like we do for Toys For Tots.

Bathroom Necessities:

Deodorant

Lip Balm

Tooth Paste

Toothbrushes

Dental Floss

Razors, individual packs

Baby Wipes

Foot Powder, travel size

Facial tissues, small packages

Cotton Swabs

Eye Drops

Aspirins

Feminine Hygiene items

Athlete’s Foot Ointment

Shaving cream

Food Items:

Energy Bars

Beef Jerky

Healthy Snacks

Cold cereal, individual packs

Sunflowers Seeds

Instant Oatmeal, individual packets

Tuna/Chicken Salad kits

Ramen noodles (nut cups)

Flavor sticks for water

Tea bags

Apple Cider Powder packets

Hot Chocolate Powder packets

Cookies

Nuts, individual packets

Cheese crackers

Pringles, small size

Condiment Packets

Pretzels, individual packets

Knit Hats

T-shirts

Scarves

Socks (no white)

Miscellaneous items:

Lens cleaning cloths

Sunscreen Cloths

Headsets/Earbuds

Batteries: AA and D

Cross Word Puzzles

Word Search Books

Travel size Board Games

Comic Books

Beanie Babies

Hand and Foot warmers

Ink pens

