‘Operation Soldier’s Christmas’ collection Friday in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Military Missions is collecting items to be distributed worldwide in soldiers’ gift boxes for the holiday season as part of “Operation Soldier’s Christmas.”
13 News’s Meteorologist Bryan Hughes will be live at the collection site at our Huntington studio at 555 Fifth Avenue, Huntington WV, to collect soldiers’ gift boxes in Huntington on Friday, Nov. 6.
Bryan is joining sponsors of the event to stuff a Setzer’s World of Camping RV with items for our soldiers from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. People can pull up and we will collect just like we do for Toys For Tots.
Bathroom Necessities:
- Deodorant
- Lip Balm
- Tooth Paste
- Toothbrushes
- Dental Floss
- Razors, individual packs
- Baby Wipes
- Foot Powder, travel size
- Facial tissues, small packages
- Cotton Swabs
- Eye Drops
- Aspirins
- Feminine Hygiene items
- Athlete’s Foot Ointment
- Shaving cream
Food Items:
- Energy Bars
- Beef Jerky
- Healthy Snacks
- Cold cereal, individual packs
- Sunflowers Seeds
- Instant Oatmeal, individual packets
- Tuna/Chicken Salad kits
- Ramen noodles (nut cups)
- Flavor sticks for water
- Tea bags
- Apple Cider Powder packets
- Hot Chocolate Powder packets
- Cookies
- Nuts, individual packets
- Cheese crackers
- Pringles, small size
- Condiment Packets
- Pretzels, individual packets
- Knit Hats
- T-shirts
- Scarves
- Socks (no white)
Miscellaneous items:
- Lens cleaning cloths
- Sunscreen Cloths
- Headsets/Earbuds
- Batteries: AA and D
- Cross Word Puzzles
- Word Search Books
- Travel size Board Games
- Comic Books
- Beanie Babies
- Hand and Foot warmers
- Ink pens
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.