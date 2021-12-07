O’s C.J. Stroud named Heisman finalist

COLUMBUS, OHIO – NOVEMBER 20: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes throws a pass during the first half of a game against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio State University’s freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud has been named a finalist for the Heisman trophy.

Stroud joins Alabama’s Bryce Young, Michigan’s Aiden Hutchinson, and Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett. The ceremony will be this Saturday at the PlayStation Theater in Times Square, New York City.

In his first year, Stroud had four games of 400 or more passing yards, including passing for 432 yards in the home finale against Michigan State, throwing for a record-tying six touchdowns.

Last week, Stroud swept three major Big Ten Conference awards: the Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year, the Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year, and the Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year. It’s the first time in Big Ten history one player has won all three awards.

Stroud, a Rancho Cucamonga, Ca., native who hadn’t thrown a collegiate pass before this season, has led arguably the best offense in the nation with Ohio State No. 1 nationally in total offense (551.4 yards per game) and scoring offense (45.5 ppg), and No. 5 in passing offense (364.9 ypg).

Individually, Stroud currently has the best Ohio State single-season marks for passing efficiency (182.2), completion pct. (70.9) and passing yards per game (351.1). His 3,862 passing yards ranks second in school history and his 38 touchdown passes rank third.

Stroud is the eighth Heisman Trophy finalist from Ohio State since 1982 and fourth in the last four years. The others were Keith Byers (1984), Eddie George (1995), Orlando Pace (1996), Troy Smith (2006), Dwayne Haskins (2018), Justin Fields (2019), and Chase Young (2019).

This year’s Heisman Trophy presentation will be aired on ESPN at 8 p.m. on Dec. 11.

The Buckeyes’ next game will be in the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day at 5 p.m.