GALLIPOLIS, OHIO (WOWK)– Three people were involved in a crash Monday morning on U.S. 35 near milepost 17 in Gallia county, Ohio.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says that at 6:42 am, a 2005 Dodge Ram was traveling westbound on Route 735 when it lost control on an ice-covered bridge. The truck veered onto Route 35, where an Ohio State trooper and a portable load limit inspector were investigating a wreck.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The OSHP says that when the truck struck the rear of the trooper’s patrol car, pushing it into the inspectors’ van.

All three people were transported to Holzer Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.