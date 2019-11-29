OSHP motor carrier enforcement inspector killed in crash on I-75 near Troy

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio State Highway Patrol motor carrier enforcement inspector was killed after being involved in a crash on I-75 northbound near Troy early Wednesday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol – Piqua post.

The crash happened at around 6:45 am on I-75, north of S.R. 41 in Troy. The motor carrier enforcement inspector, identified as 49-year-old Kimra J. Skelton, was parked in the median of the highway when her patrol vehicle was hit by a 2017 Ford F-250, driven by 44-year-old Christopher G. Coorough, of Kettering.

Coorough sustained minor injuries and was transported to Kettering Medical Center in Troy.

Skelton had been with the Ohio State Highway Patrol since Oct. of 2005. She is survived by a husband and two children, according to OSP.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have more details as they become available.